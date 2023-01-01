Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Oconomowoc

Oconomowoc restaurants
Oconomowoc restaurants that serve prime ribs

Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI image

 

Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI

N55 W34657 Road E, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prime Rib$28.00
Approximately 16 ounce of steak served with a loaded baked potato and veggies with a side of au ju and horsey sauce
More about Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
Main pic

 

Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery 1 - 24 South Main Street

24 South Main Street, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cornerstone Prime Rib Beef Dip$16.49
In house slow roasted prime rib, covered with Provolone cheese and stacked on a toasted Italian roll with au jus.
More about Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery 1 - 24 South Main Street
Consumer pic

 

Foolery's Liquid Therapy

N52W35091 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Rib Wrap$15.00
Slow roasted shaved and grilled prime rib with bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, ripe tomato and horseradish cream.
Prime Rib Dip$17.00
Slow roasted prime rib shaved caramelized onion, sautéed green pepper, sautéed mushroom and cheese piled on a French roll with a side of horseradish sauce, J-1 steak sauce, and au jus.
More about Foolery's Liquid Therapy

