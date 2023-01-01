Prime ribs in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc restaurants that serve prime ribs
Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
N55 W34657 Road E, Oconomowoc
|Prime Rib
|$28.00
Approximately 16 ounce of steak served with a loaded baked potato and veggies with a side of au ju and horsey sauce
Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery 1 - 24 South Main Street
24 South Main Street, Oconomowoc
|Cornerstone Prime Rib Beef Dip
|$16.49
In house slow roasted prime rib, covered with Provolone cheese and stacked on a toasted Italian roll with au jus.
Foolery's Liquid Therapy
N52W35091 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc
|Prime Rib Wrap
|$15.00
Slow roasted shaved and grilled prime rib with bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, ripe tomato and horseradish cream.
|Prime Rib Dip
|$17.00
Slow roasted prime rib shaved caramelized onion, sautéed green pepper, sautéed mushroom and cheese piled on a French roll with a side of horseradish sauce, J-1 steak sauce, and au jus.