Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Oconomowoc

Go
Oconomowoc restaurants
Toast

Oconomowoc restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI

N55 W34657 Road E, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Pepper Salmon$16.00
Grilled salmon with lemon pepper seasoning Served with vegetables and red potatos
Pesto Salmon$16.00
Grilled salmon topped with pesto, shredded parmesan, and tomato. Served with vegetables and red potato.
Blackened Salmon Dinner$16.00
Grilled blacken salmon Served with vegetables and red potato
More about Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
Main pic

 

Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery 1 - 24 South Main Street

24 South Main Street, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Filet$17.49
Salmon filet, wild rice, season vegetable
More about Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery 1 - 24 South Main Street
Consumer pic

 

Foolery's Liquid Therapy

N52W35091 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Dinner$16.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon served over sautéed spinach, red potatoes and a side of lemon aioli.
Salmon Sandwich$16.00
Served on brioche bun. Cole slaw lemon garlic aioli.
More about Foolery's Liquid Therapy

Browse other tasty dishes in Oconomowoc

Croissants

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Turkey Clubs

Nachos

Chicken Wraps

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Oconomowoc to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)

Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (306 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1152 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (353 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston