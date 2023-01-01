Salmon in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc restaurants that serve salmon
More about Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
N55 W34657 Road E, Oconomowoc
|Lemon Pepper Salmon
|$16.00
Grilled salmon with lemon pepper seasoning Served with vegetables and red potatos
|Pesto Salmon
|$16.00
Grilled salmon topped with pesto, shredded parmesan, and tomato. Served with vegetables and red potato.
|Blackened Salmon Dinner
|$16.00
Grilled blacken salmon Served with vegetables and red potato
More about Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery 1 - 24 South Main Street
Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery 1 - 24 South Main Street
24 South Main Street, Oconomowoc
|Salmon Filet
|$17.49
Salmon filet, wild rice, season vegetable