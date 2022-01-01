Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Oconomowoc

Go
Oconomowoc restaurants
Toast

Oconomowoc restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Crafty Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow

153 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc

Avg 4.3 (1780 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRY$9.00
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES$9.00
More about Crafty Cow
Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI image

 

Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI

N55 W34657 Road E, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
More about Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI

Browse other tasty dishes in Oconomowoc

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Waffles

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Oconomowoc to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston