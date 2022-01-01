Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Oconomowoc
/
Oconomowoc
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Oconomowoc restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafty Cow
153 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc
Avg 4.3
(1780 reviews)
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRY
$9.00
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES
$9.00
More about Crafty Cow
Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
N55 W34657 Road E, Oconomowoc
No reviews yet
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$3.00
More about Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
