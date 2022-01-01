Tacos in Oconomowoc

All of our tacos (3) are served with your choice of meat and flour or corn tortillas, then loaded with crisp lettuce, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado, green onions, a side of crisp tortilla chips, house-made red and green salsas and sour cream. Grilled Mahi $14, Grilled Shrimp $13, Smoked Brisket $10, Slow braised Chicken $10, Ground Beef $10

