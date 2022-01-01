Tacos in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc restaurants that serve tacos
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafty Cow
153 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc
|SHAWARMA NAAN "TACOS"
|$17.00
Three Naan Bread Tacos, filled with Chicken Shawarma, Marinated
Tomato, Cucumber, Organic Harvest Greens, Kale Pesto Aioli
Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
N55 W34657 Road E, Oconomowoc
|Taco's 🌮
|$3.00
Foolery's Liquid Therapy
N52W35091 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc
|Kids Tacos
|$6.00
|Taco Trio
|$10.00
All of our tacos (3) are served with your choice of meat and flour or corn tortillas, then loaded with crisp lettuce, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado, green onions, a side of crisp tortilla chips, house-made red and green salsas and sour cream. Grilled Mahi $14, Grilled Shrimp $13, Smoked Brisket $10, Slow braised Chicken $10, Ground Beef $10