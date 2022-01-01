Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Oconomowoc

Go
Oconomowoc restaurants
Toast

Oconomowoc restaurants that serve waffles

Crafty Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow

153 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc

Avg 4.3 (1780 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRY$9.00
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES$9.00
More about Crafty Cow
Ginger Ovens image

 

Ginger Ovens

219 east pleasant street, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Single$7.99
Chicken & Waffle Breakfast Sandwich$13.99
Waffle Meal$12.99
More about Ginger Ovens

Browse other tasty dishes in Oconomowoc

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Oconomowoc to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston