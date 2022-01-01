Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Oconomowoc
/
Oconomowoc
/
Waffles
Oconomowoc restaurants that serve waffles
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafty Cow
153 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc
Avg 4.3
(1780 reviews)
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRY
$9.00
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES
$9.00
More about Crafty Cow
Ginger Ovens
219 east pleasant street, Oconomowoc
No reviews yet
Waffle Single
$7.99
Chicken & Waffle Breakfast Sandwich
$13.99
Waffle Meal
$12.99
More about Ginger Ovens
Browse other tasty dishes in Oconomowoc
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Tacos
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
More near Oconomowoc to explore
Brookfield
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Fort Atkinson
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Hartland
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Waukesha
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Whitewater
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
New Berlin
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(828 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston