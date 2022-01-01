Go
OC Organic Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

61 Newton Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Salmon Cauliflower Rice Bowl$15.00
Grilled wild caught non-GMO sockeye salmon layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.
Philly Chicken Cheese Steak$13.00
Toasted ciabatta with organic grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, grilled mushrooms and caramelized onions with chipotle mayo.
Avocado Toast$9.00
Organic whole wheat toast (open faced) layered with sliced avocado and diced tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and a dash of lime juice.
Homemade Tomato Soup$7.00
Creamy organic tomato soup.
Santa Fe Chicken Cauliflower Rice Bowl$12.00
Rotisserie Organic Chicken breast layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.
Tomato Basil Mozzarella$11.00
Toasted ciabatta with freshly sliced mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil. Drizzled with organic virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Baja Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Toasted ciabatta with organic grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, roasted red peppers, romaine, fresh tomato and chipotle mayo.
Lean Pesto Turkey$12.00
Organic whole wheat bread, layered with organic oven roasted turkey breast, pesto mayo, sharp cheddar, diced tomato and red onions.
Grilled Organic Tofu Vegan Cauliflower Rice Bowl$12.00
Grilled organic tofu, layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.
Old Fashion Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Toasted ciabatta, with organic grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, red onion, fresh tomato, arugula, French mustard and mayo.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

61 Newton Rd

Danbury CT

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
