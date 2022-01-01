Go
Toast

Octane Social House

We are a local farm-to-table restaurant and coffee house providing education, entertainment, and reasons to be social; supporting the community through a variety of ways.

41 Genesee St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cookie$3.00
House-made cookie, locally-sourced ingredients.
City Dump - our nod to the Rochester Garbage Plate (GF available)$16.00
Local smoked meat, hand-cut fries, & house-made macaroni salad with our special house-made meat sauce.
Power Balls (DF, GF, 'Beegan' - Vegan, except honey)$1.80
A cross between granola & cookie dough - handrolled natural protein goodness: peanut butter, butterscotch, chocolate chip, or monthly special).
Breakfast Sandwich (V, DF, & GF available)$5.50
House-made bagel or bread with locally-sourced egg & cheese - add meat for additional cost.
Ukranian Relief Fund Meal (Chicken Kyiv, Pierogis, & Asparagus)$20.00
25% donated to the Ukranian Relief Fund.
Drip Coffee (free refills)$2.50
Mechanical pour-over coffee.
Liquid Death (2 for $5)$5.00
Liquid Death comes from a deep underground mountain source protected by a few hundred feet of stone. The water is tapped right from the source into our bottler where it goes directly into air-tight cans after a fancy purification process that 100% maintains the original mineral profile of the water.
Iced White Mocha$5.50
Iced espresso with white chocolate topped with milk, cold foam, and white chocolate drizzle.
Scottish-Style Scone$5.25
A small, rich, biscuitlike pastry quick bread, baked on a cast-iron griddle - not dry like it's English equivelent.
Record (LP, 45, 78)$5.00
See full menu

Location

41 Genesee St

Auburn NY

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe 108

No reviews yet

In 2005, Auburn Public Theater (APT) was established by five close friends who were following a vision to bring people together through affordable access to the arts and arts education. Part of that vision included the creation of a community table. Cafe 108 is that community gathering space, which provides healthy, sustainably grown, delicious food. Every dollar spent in the cafe is a dollar earned for APT, allowing the theater to continue its mission far into the future.

Mesa Grande Taqueria LLC

No reviews yet

Come for the Burritos,
Fall in love with the Queso!

Belvedere Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Rooster Pub & Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston