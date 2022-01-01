Octane Social House

Cafe 108

In 2005, Auburn Public Theater (APT) was established by five close friends who were following a vision to bring people together through affordable access to the arts and arts education. Part of that vision included the creation of a community table. Cafe 108 is that community gathering space, which provides healthy, sustainably grown, delicious food. Every dollar spent in the cafe is a dollar earned for APT, allowing the theater to continue its mission far into the future.

