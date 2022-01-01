Go
Toast

Octoraro Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

2 South 3rd street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boneless Wings 12$14.99
Lightly Breaded boneless wings covered
in your favorite sauce. Best part, NO
bones so the ride to your tummy is smooth!
Served with your choice of ranch or
home-made blue cheese .
Black & Bleu Wrap$11.99
Blackened chicken, blue cheese crumbles,
lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Wings 12$14.99
Fresh baked and fried wings tossed in
your favorite choice of wing sauce.
Served with celery and your choice of
wing sauce and home-made blue cheese
or ranch dressing.
Breaded Cheese Curds$9.99
Fried breaded cheese curds served with marinara sauce for dipping
Juan's Caliente Burger$11.99
Our lean and juicy burger with American
cheese, jalapeños, grilled onions, bacon
and sour cream.
Chicken Tender Basket$9.99
Crispy chicken tenders, juicy on the inside, served with Texas cut steak fries,
sweet potato fries, or onion rings. Your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard,
Ranch, or Homemade Blue cheese dressing.
Kids Grilled Cheese$6.99
Wings 6$8.99
Fresh baked and fried wings tossed in
your favorite choice of wing sauce.
Served with celery and your choice of
wing sauce and home-made blue cheese
or ranch dressing.
Outlaw Burger$11.99
Our lean and juicy burger with melted
cheddar jack cheese, bacon
and grilled mushrooms.
South Side Nachoes 1/2 Order$7.99
Herr’s tortilla chips smothered in chili,
cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeños,
with sour cream on the side.
See full menu

Location

2 South 3rd street

Oxford PA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fuego Eats Cocina Mexicana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Cocina Mexicana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aurora Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kitchen

No reviews yet

Aurora Pizzeria & Pasta Kitchen offers simple yet rustic Italian cuisine. We source all our ingredients locally, whenever possible. Our menu features a variety of brick oven pizzas, fresh salads and homemade pastas.

Twelves Grill & Cafe

No reviews yet

Twelves is now offering takeout, curbside, and delivery (within 5 miles). We appreciate the continued support of our loyal customers. Thank you

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston