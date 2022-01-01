Go
Toast

OC Wasabi

Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar

3316 Coastal Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
fried rice with chicken, egg, carrots, peas, onions & pineapple
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.25
jumbo shrimp battered&fried with avocado
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.25
spicy tuna with cucumber
Dynamite$12.75
shrimp, crabstick, lump crab, scallop, avocado, spicy sauce, battered&fried
Gyoza dumplings$8.50
fried pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce
Miso Soup$4.00
soy bean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Spicy California$6.75
crabstick, cucumber, avocado, spicy sauce with smelt roe outside
Vegetable Fried Rice$9.50
fried rice with egg, carrots, peas, onions & pineapple
California$5.95
crabstick, cucumber, avocado
Maryland Fried Rice$16.50
fried rice with crabmeat, shrimp, egg, carrots, peas, onions, pineapple and Old Bay seasoning
See full menu

Location

3316 Coastal Hwy

Ocean City MD

Sunday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barn 34

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Coins Pub and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 1988, Coins Pub & Restaurant has been serving the Ocean City area with the highest quality homemade favorites like Crab Cakes "No Mumbo, Just Jumbo", Hand-cut Steaks, Fresh Seafood and much more from the Land and Sea in a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere!

45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lookout Lounge @ 38-75

No reviews yet

Creating a fine dining atmosphere is all about the details. This goes well beyond music, lighting, and art on the walls. We believe guest experience Is paramount. With precise attention to detail, perfect execution, and exceptional service, every tiny detail is meant to subtly come together to provide the ultimate dining experience.
The Lookout Lounge takes pride in using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients, gleaned from local purveyors on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia. All our dishes and sauces are made in our in-house scratch kitchen culminating in creative, well-thought out combinations of flavors that will wow your senses and your eyes. Our goal is to create a truly unique and memorable food and beverage experience worth traveling for.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston