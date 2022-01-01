Go
Odd Duck Milwaukee image

Odd Duck Milwaukee

Open today 4:00 PM - 1:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1499 Reviews

$$

939 S 2nd Street

Milwaukee, WI 53204

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am

Location

939 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee WI 53204

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Laughing Taco

No reviews yet

Traditional Mexican-Style Taquería

Fluid

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

No reviews yet

Comfort food served with style!

Engine Company No. 3

No reviews yet

Now Offering Curbside Pick Up Thursday - Sunday 8:30am - 1 pm

Odd Duck Milwaukee

orange star4.7 • 1499 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston