Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA

Hi hi! We are Angelica and Eric of Odd Meter Coffee, a cozy, vibrant little spot in downtown Salem, MA, where we can celebrate our fellow humans and make delicious coffee.
Besides loving people and coffee, we believe there’s no point of being in business if we can’t have a positive impact on the world around us, so we’ve built a lot of our values into it. Success for us is about way more than profits. It’s about how much we can increase inclusivity and economic justice, reduce our impact on our beloved earth, and really connect with the people in our community.

60 Washington Street

Herbal Magic Latte
A double shot of espresso, your choice of steamed milk, Rosemary, lavender, mint, thyme, organic sugar and magic. The starter pack for every kitchen witch, tastes like a day in the garden.
The Spring Bunny$5.75
A double shot of espresso, chocolate sauce infused with lavender, and steamed milk.
Iced Spring Bunny - 16 oz$6.00
A double shot of espresso, chocolate sauce infused with lavender, and cold milk over ice. 🌸
Drip Coffee$3.50
Hot brewed coffee!
Now brewing Costa Rica DOTA, sweet and full-bodied with tasting notes of dark chocolate, cherry, and a hint of orange.
Spiced Iced - 16 oz$6.50
Our take on a Southeast Asian inspired cold coffee!
Cold brew, your choice of milk, brown sugar, coconut & almond flavor, ginger, coriander, cardamom, and red pepper flake, over ice!
Iced Cardamom Latte - 16 oz$5.75
A double shot of espresso with cardamom syrup and cold milk over ice. It's fragrant, warming, sweet, spiced and floral.
Latte$4.75
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and microfoam.
Cold Brew - 16 oz$5.00
Cold brewed coffee over ice
Iced Latte - 16 oz$4.75
A double shot of espresso with milk over ice
Cardamom Latte$5.75
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and cardamom syrup. It's fragrant, warming, sweet, spiced and floral.
Salem MA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
