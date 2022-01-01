Go
Oddfellows

Join us for Happy Hour
Monday-Friday 3pm-7pm!
Half price appetizers during Happy Hour!
Join us Thursday nights for 1/2 price bottles of wine!

316 W 7th St

Popular Items

Buffalo Mac$16.00
fried buffalo chicken tenders, bleu cheese crumble, green onion
Latte$4.50
Bread Pudding French Toast$13.00
Fresh berries, cinnamon glaze
Cold Brew$4.25
The O.G.$12.00
two eggs, potatoes, toast or biscuit, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
Fried Chicken & Waffles$16.00
fried boneless chicken thigh, belgian waffle, berries, gravy, syrup
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
chicken, celery, mayo, avocado, tomato, spinach, seven grain
Oddfellows Cheeseburger$15.00
1/2 pound burger, american cheese, homemade pickles, pettuce, tomato, onion, oddfellows sauce
Dallas TX

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
