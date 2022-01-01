Go
Toast

Oddwood Brewing

Oddwood Ales is a small brewpub in east Austin. We focus on American style wild ales, hoppy pale ales and lagers. but also aim to fill our tap wall with the best representations of many beer types--either from our own tanks or from our friends around town. We also serve Italian wine and thin crust personal pizza.

3108 Manor Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ceasar Salad 2Go$10.25
Romaine, Grana Padano, croutons & house Caesar dressing. (dressing contains anchovies) TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.
Cheesy Bread 2Go$6.75
Housemade rosemary focaccia baked with mozzarella, paresean and served with a side of house marinara.
Margherita 2Go$10.75
MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS
Fresh mozz, tomato and basil. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.
Moonstruck 2Go$9.75
MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS
the Full Moon w/ broccoli. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.
Pepp Talk 2Go$10.25
MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS
Classic Pepperoni. Loaded with Pepp. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.
The Regular Pie 2Go (Cheese Pizza)$8.25
Cheese Pizza. (Make it vegan for $3) Please limit the number of toppings to 4 or less. These thin crust pie have a weight limit! TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.
Jersey Thing 2Go$13.25
MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS (Peppers and onions cannot be removed)
Sweet Italian sausage, peppers and onions w/ a balsamic reduction. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.
See full menu

Location

3108 Manor Rd.

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Love Supreme Pizza Bar

No reviews yet

Love Supreme is a pizza bar on Manor Road serving pizza, wings, salads and more by chef Russell Victorioso. A full bar will offer batch cocktails, boozy slushies, draft beer and wine. Love Supreme will offer expansive indoor and outdoor seating. Owned by Austin natives Ryan and Wade McElroy of Bird Bird Biscuit and Thunderbird Coffee
Visit www.lovesupremepizzabar.com or follow along on Instagram for updates. Come in and enjoy!

Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches

No reviews yet

Brewpub and Bakery

Progress Coffee Mobile

No reviews yet

Coffee and Pastries on the go!

Bird Bird Biscuit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston