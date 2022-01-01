Oddwood Brewing
Oddwood Ales is a small brewpub in east Austin. We focus on American style wild ales, hoppy pale ales and lagers. but also aim to fill our tap wall with the best representations of many beer types--either from our own tanks or from our friends around town. We also serve Italian wine and thin crust personal pizza.
3108 Manor Rd.
3108 Manor Rd.
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
