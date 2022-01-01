Bacon cheeseburgers in Odenton
The All American Steakhouse
1502 Annapolis Road, Odenton
|*Bacon Chz Burger
|$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
|*BBQ Bacon Burger
|$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with BBQ sauce, bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries on the side.