Brisket in Odenton

Odenton restaurants
Odenton restaurants that serve brisket

The Hideaway - Odenton

1439 Odenton Road, Odenton

Texas Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Low-and-slow smoked over pecan wood for 12 hours, with cole slaw, on a brioche roll.
Jalapeno Brisket Rolls$12.00
Like some heat? Smoked brisket, chipotle peppers, queso and caramelized onions in a crispy egg-roll wrapper! Served with a sweet jalapeno dipping sauce. Two for 8.99
Texas Brisket$24.00
Caressed with our secret rub, smoked twelve hours until tender... and cut to order. Certified Angus.
Buck Murphy's Bar & Grill

378 Mt. Vernon Ave, Odenton

Avg 4.6 (268 reviews)
Brisket Egg Rolls$11.00
