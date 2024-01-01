Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Odenton

Odenton restaurants
Odenton restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

The All American Steakhouse - Odenton

1502 Annapolis Road, Odenton

Delivery
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$25.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Steak & Chicken Fajitas$25.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Lime & Salt Taqueria and Agave Bar -

8395 Piney Orchard Pkwy, Odenton

Takeout
Chicken fajita$19.38
