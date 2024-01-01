Chicken fajitas in Odenton
The All American Steakhouse - Odenton
1502 Annapolis Road, Odenton
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$25.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$25.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.