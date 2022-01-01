Chicken sandwiches in Odenton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

1502 Annapolis Road, Odenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
*PP Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast basted with parmesan dressing on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
More about The All American Steakhouse
Item pic

 

The Hideaway - Odenton

1439 Odenton Road, Odenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
An eight-ounce, skin-on chicken filet, rubbed, smoked and flash fried (to crisp-it-up)! On a brioche roll, with our sweet & spicy aioli.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
BBQ (smoked) chicken, hand-pulled and softly coated with our own honey-apple BBQ sauce.
More about The Hideaway - Odenton
Perry's Restaurant image

 

Perry's Restaurant

1210 Annapolis Rd, Odenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
More about Perry's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Buck Murphy's Bar & Grill

378 Mt. Vernon Ave, Odenton

Avg 4.6 (268 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.99
8oz skin-on chicken breast, rubbed, smoked, and flash fried! Lettuce, tomato, pickle and a spicy mayo on a brioche roll.
More about Buck Murphy's Bar & Grill

