Chicken sandwiches in Odenton

The All American Steakhouse
1502 Annapolis Road, Odenton
|*PP Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast basted with parmesan dressing on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
|*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
The Hideaway - Odenton
1439 Odenton Road, Odenton
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$14.00
An eight-ounce, skin-on chicken filet, rubbed, smoked and flash fried (to crisp-it-up)! On a brioche roll, with our sweet & spicy aioli.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
BBQ (smoked) chicken, hand-pulled and softly coated with our own honey-apple BBQ sauce.
Perry's Restaurant
1210 Annapolis Rd, Odenton
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99