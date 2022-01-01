Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Odenton

Odenton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Perry's Restaurant image

 

Perry's Restaurant

1210 Annapolis Rd, Odenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
More about Perry's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Buck Murphy's Bar & Grill

378 Mt. Vernon Ave, Odenton

Avg 4.6 (268 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
More about Buck Murphy's Bar & Grill

