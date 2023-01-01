Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Odenton
/
Odenton
/
Chips And Salsa
Odenton restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Perry's Restaurant - Odenton
1210 Annapolis Rd, Odenton
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa
$2.29
More about Perry's Restaurant - Odenton
Lime & Salt Taqueria and Agave Bar -
8395 Piney Orchard Pkwy, Odenton
No reviews yet
TO GO Chips & Salsa
$3.05
More about Lime & Salt Taqueria and Agave Bar -
Browse other tasty dishes in Odenton
Crab Cakes
Garlic Bread
Chicken Salad
Quesadillas
Nachos
Chili
Greek Salad
Pork Chops
More near Odenton to explore
Bowie
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Severna Park
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Gambrills
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Millersville
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Crofton
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(489 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(909 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(95 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(249 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston