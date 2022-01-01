Cobb salad in Odenton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

1502 Annapolis Road, Odenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Fried$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Item pic

 

The Hideaway - Odenton

1439 Odenton Road, Odenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$13.00
Romaine, Arcadian greens & smoked chicken, with red onion, grape tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced avocado and hard-boiled eggs. Bleu cheese dressing
More about The Hideaway - Odenton

