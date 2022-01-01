Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Corn dogs in
Odenton
/
Odenton
/
Corn Dogs
Odenton restaurants that serve corn dogs
Perry's Restaurant - Odenton
1210 Annapolis Rd, Odenton
No reviews yet
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
$6.99
More about Perry's Restaurant - Odenton
GRILL
Buck Murphy's Bar & Grill
378 Mt. Vernon Ave, Odenton
Avg 4.6
(268 reviews)
Corn Dog
$6.50
More about Buck Murphy's Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Odenton
Chicken Parmesan
Pies
Cobb Salad
Tuna Salad
Cake
Pork Chops
Chicken Wraps
Pulled Chicken Sandwiches
More near Odenton to explore
Bowie
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Severna Park
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Gambrills
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Millersville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Crofton
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(379 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(718 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(282 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(208 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston