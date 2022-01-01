Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Odenton

Go
Odenton restaurants
Toast

Odenton restaurants that serve garlic bread

The All American Steakhouse image

 

The All American Steakhouse

1502 Annapolis Road, Odenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Add Garlic Bread$1.50
More about The All American Steakhouse
Perry's Restaurant image

 

Perry's Restaurant

1210 Annapolis Rd, Odenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$2.00
More about Perry's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Odenton

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Chops

Waffles

Map

More near Odenton to explore

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston