Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Odenton

Go
Odenton restaurants
Toast

Odenton restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

The Hideaway - Odenton

1439 Odenton Road, Odenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie$8.00
Charlotte's Homemade Pot Pie$16.00
It doesn't get much better than pot pie! It just doesn't. The ultimate comfot food. Pecan-smoked chicken in a creamy sauce, with tender, flavorful vegetables. Served with a side salad (garden or caesar)
Chesapeake Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Our take on a savory, comfort-food classic! Layers of flavor, beginning with Hideaway pulled-pork drenched in crab, cream and sherry, covered with a silky mashed potatoes, corn and peas and topped with cheddar. One side
More about The Hideaway - Odenton
Perry's Restaurant image

 

Perry's Restaurant

1210 Annapolis Rd, Odenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie$4.00
Spinach Pie$7.99
More about Perry's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Odenton

Pork Chops

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chopped Steaks

Greek Salad

Cobb Salad

Chili

Quesadillas

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Odenton to explore

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston