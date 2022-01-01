Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Odenton

Odenton restaurants
Odenton restaurants that serve salmon

*Salmon Salad image

 

The All American Steakhouse

1502 Annapolis Road, Odenton

Takeout
*Salmon Salad$20.00
Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50
*Salmon Dinner$22.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning
*Teriyaki Salmon Dinner$23.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning, then topped with teriyaki sauce and a grilled pineapple slice.
Item pic

 

The Hideaway - Odenton

1439 Odenton Road, Odenton

TakeoutDelivery
Off-the-Hook Whiskey Salmon$22.00
Gently smoked, drenched w/ whiskey and soy glaze. Served with 2 sides.
