Odessa restaurants you'll love

Piper's Scratch Pizza Shop
34940 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots (12)
|$7.00
Made fresh and tossed in oil, fresh garlic & parsley
|The Piper-Roni (18)
|$22.00
18-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, double cup and char pepperoni, ricotta, basil & drizzled with hot honey
|The Piper-Roni (14)
|$16.00
14-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni, ricotta, basil & drizzled with hot honey
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
8568 Gunn Hwy, Odessa
|Popular items
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Hungry Greek
12319 State Rd 54, Odessa
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$9.49
Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.
|Avgolemono Soup
|$2.99
Homemade "Lemon, Chicken, & Rice" Soup.
|Gyro Pita
|$8.49
Tomato, Onion, Tzatzki Sauce.
Toast at Citrus Park
8552 gunn hwy, Odessa