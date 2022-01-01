Odessa restaurants you'll love

Odessa restaurants
Toast
  • Odessa

Odessa's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Greek
Must-try Odessa restaurants

Piper's Scratch Pizza Shop image

 

Piper's Scratch Pizza Shop

34940 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Knots (12)$7.00
Made fresh and tossed in oil, fresh garlic & parsley
The Piper-Roni (18)$22.00
18-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, double cup and char pepperoni, ricotta, basil & drizzled with hot honey
The Piper-Roni (14)$16.00
14-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni, ricotta, basil & drizzled with hot honey
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

8568 Gunn Hwy, Odessa

Avg 4.3 (684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Hungry Greek image

 

Hungry Greek

12319 State Rd 54, Odessa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$9.49
Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.
Avgolemono Soup$2.99
Homemade "Lemon, Chicken, & Rice" Soup.
Gyro Pita$8.49
Tomato, Onion, Tzatzki Sauce.
Restaurant banner

 

Toast at Citrus Park

8552 gunn hwy, Odessa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Odessa

French Fries

Greek Salad

