Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Odessa

The Wholesome Hen
16907 Boy Scout Road, Keystone
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
A farm favorite. Tasty, lightly breaded chicken fried and drenched with buffalo sauce and topped with ranch.
(Includes 1 Side)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's - Odessa FL (Citrus Park)
8568 Gunn Hwy, Odessa
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Crispy hand-breaded chicken breast fried to perfection then tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce, served on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch dressing. (1520 CAL.)