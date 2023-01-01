Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Odessa

Go
Odessa restaurants
Toast

Odessa restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Banner pic

 

The Wholesome Hen

16907 Boy Scout Road, Keystone

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.50
Comes with 1 side
More about The Wholesome Hen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's - Odessa FL (Citrus Park)

8568 Gunn Hwy, Odessa

Avg 4.3 (684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's - Odessa FL (Citrus Park)

Browse other tasty dishes in Odessa

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Meatball Subs

Caesar Salad

Cannolis

Greek Salad

Map

More near Odessa to explore

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

New Port Richey

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Land O Lakes

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (360 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston