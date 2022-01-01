Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Odessa
/
Odessa
/
Cannolis
Odessa restaurants that serve cannolis
Piper’s Scratch Pizza Shop
34940 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor
No reviews yet
Cannolis
$8.00
Two cannolis with house-made sweet cream filling and mini chocolate chips
More about Piper’s Scratch Pizza Shop
Hungry Greek - Starkey
12319 State Rd 54, Odessa
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$4.99
More about Hungry Greek - Starkey
Browse other tasty dishes in Odessa
Tacos
Caesar Salad
Greek Salad
More near Odessa to explore
Dunedin
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
New Port Richey
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Lutz
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Oldsmar
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Land O Lakes
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(287 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(238 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(709 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(661 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(573 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston