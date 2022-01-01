Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Odessa

Odessa restaurants
Odessa restaurants that serve cannolis

Piper’s Scratch Pizza Shop

34940 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor

Cannolis$8.00
Two cannolis with house-made sweet cream filling and mini chocolate chips
Hungry Greek - Starkey

12319 State Rd 54, Odessa

Cannoli$4.99
