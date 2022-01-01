Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Odessa

Odessa restaurants
Toast

Odessa restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Banner pic

 

The Wholesome Hen

16907 Boy Scout Road, Keystone

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.50
Comes with 1 side
More about The Wholesome Hen
Grilled Chicken Wrap image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's - Odessa FL (Citrus Park)

8568 Gunn Hwy, Odessa

Avg 4.3 (684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1430 CAL.)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's - Odessa FL (Citrus Park)

