Greek salad in Odessa
Odessa restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Piper's Scratch Pizza Shop
Piper's Scratch Pizza Shop
34940 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor
|The Piper-Roni (18)
|$22.00
18-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, double cup and char pepperoni, ricotta, basil & drizzled with hot honey
|The Goomba - Cheese (18)
|$16.00
18 inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with the finest Grande mozzarella
|Garlic Knots (6)
|$4.00
Made fresh and tossed in oil, fresh garlic & parsley