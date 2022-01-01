Loyal Order Odessa Moose Lodge #1701
Open today 4:00 PM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
2711 N Dixie Blvd
Odessa, TX 79762
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location
2711 N Dixie Blvd, Odessa TX 79762
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Presotea
Come in and enjoy!
Boomtown Babes Espresso
Come in and enjoy!