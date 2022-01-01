Go
Loyal Order Odessa Moose Lodge #1701 image

Loyal Order Odessa Moose Lodge #1701

Open today 4:00 PM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2711 N Dixie Blvd

Odessa, TX 79762

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am

Location

2711 N Dixie Blvd, Odessa TX 79762

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Taco 16th Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Presotea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco 16th Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boomtown Babes Espresso

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Loyal Order Odessa Moose Lodge #1701

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston