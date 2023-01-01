Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Odessa

Odessa restaurants
Odessa restaurants that serve flautas

Fuego West Texas

4101 Medical Park Dr., Odessa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Flautas$14.00
More about Fuego West Texas
Taqueria Reynosa image

 

Taqueria Reynosa

2701 N. Grandview Ave, Odessa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Flautas$13.00
5 fried corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of Chicken or Shredded Beef smothered with our delicious in-house recipe Avocado Sauce, Topped with lettuce, Queso Fresco and Mexican Crema.
Shredded Beef Flautas$13.00
5 fried corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of Chicken or Shredded Beef smothered with our delicious in-house recipe Avocado Sauce, Topped with lettuce, Queso Fresco and Mexican Crema.
More about Taqueria Reynosa

