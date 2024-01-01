Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Odessa

Odessa restaurants
Odessa restaurants that serve nachos

Taqueria Reynosa

2701 N. Grandview Ave, Odessa

Small Nachos$10.00
In house made corn tortilla chips topped off with refried beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, pico de Gallo, Mexican cream and our delicious avocado sauce along with your choice of meat!
Large Nachos$15.00
In house made corn tortilla chips topped off with refried beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, pico de Gallo, Mexican cream and our delicious avocado sauce along with your choice of meat!
Pickles - 4301 E 42nd St

4301 E 42nd St, Odessa

Chicken Wonton Nachos$13.99
Crispy Wonton Chips with homemade cheese sauce, seasoned chicken, black olives, jalapenos, roma tomatoes and parmesan cheese
