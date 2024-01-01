Nachos in Odessa
Taqueria Reynosa
2701 N. Grandview Ave, Odessa
|Small Nachos
|$10.00
In house made corn tortilla chips topped off with refried beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, pico de Gallo, Mexican cream and our delicious avocado sauce along with your choice of meat!
|Large Nachos
|$15.00
In house made corn tortilla chips topped off with refried beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, pico de Gallo, Mexican cream and our delicious avocado sauce along with your choice of meat!