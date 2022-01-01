Shrimp tacos in Odessa
Odessa restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Josy's Grill - 4555 E University Blvd C-1
4555 E University Blvd C-1, Odessa
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.95
Grilled shrimp topped with Josy's own Southwestern Corn Salsa and Lime Aioli Sauce
Taqueria Reynosa
2701 N. Grandview Ave, Odessa
|Pastor Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Order includes 4 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, and our delicious charro beans!
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Order includes 4 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, our delicious charro beans, fresh chopped cilantro, onion, limes and grilled onions as well!