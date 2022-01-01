Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Odessa

Odessa restaurants
Odessa restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Josy's Grill image

 

Josy's Grill - 4555 E University Blvd C-1

4555 E University Blvd C-1, Odessa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.95
Grilled shrimp topped with Josy's own Southwestern Corn Salsa and Lime Aioli Sauce
More about Josy's Grill - 4555 E University Blvd C-1
Taqueria Reynosa image

 

Taqueria Reynosa

2701 N. Grandview Ave, Odessa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastor Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Order includes 4 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, and our delicious charro beans!
Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Order includes 4 tacos with your choice of our Famous 100% corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, our delicious charro beans, fresh chopped cilantro, onion, limes and grilled onions as well!
More about Taqueria Reynosa

