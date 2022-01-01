Odette
Curbside & Takeout available Tuesday-Thursday 11am-9:30pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm 💜
120 N Court St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
120 N Court St
Florence AL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
306 BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill
Best burgers in town!
Ray’s At The Bank
Come in and enjoy!