Curbside & Takeout available Tuesday-Thursday 11am-9:30pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm 💜

120 N Court St • $$

Avg 4.8 (2019 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Lamb Meatballs
nduja-tomato sauce, feta, toasted sesame tahini, pickled golden raisins, grilled bread
Steak Frites$27.00
chuck tender, arugula salad, chimichurri, hand-cut fries
Bluewater Creek Farm Cheeseburger$12.00
caramelized red onion, red pepper-thyme ketchup, hand-cut fries
Tuesday Hot Plate 4/26$11.72
AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP BETWEEN 4:30 & 6PM
roast beef & mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, bacon-braised green beans, pound cake
Herb-Roasted Chicken Breast$24.00
fava & cipollini, gemelli-gruyere mac & cheese, molasses bacon vinaigrette
Side Fontina Mac-n-Cheese$5.00
Thursday Hot Plate 4/28$11.72
AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP BETWEEN 4:30 & 6PM
bbq-grilled pork loin, roasted pepper mac & cheese, braised greens, chocolate chip cookie
Wednesday Hot Plate 4/27$11.72
AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP BETWEEN 4:30 & 6PM
buttermilk-brined fried chicken thigh, caramelized onion cheese grits, roasted vegetables, blondie
Bluewater-Creek Farm Cheeseburger$12.00
caramelized red onion, red pepper-thyme ketchup, hand-cut fries
Brown Butter Financier$9.00
vanilla ice cream, caramelized apples, yogurt sauce, lace tuille
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

120 N Court St

Florence AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

