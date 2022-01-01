Go
Odie's

Sandwiches, Soup, Cookies & Caffeine

44315 Sterling Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chipotle Panini
Turkey & Bacon panini'd on jalapeno cheddar bread with chipotle mayo, Odie's sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, and tomato
Soup
Build Your Own
Your choice of bread, meat, cheese, sauce, and veggies!
Mel's Turkey & Cranberry
Turkey on grilled jalapeno cheddar bread with Swiss, cranberry sauce, Odie's sauce, lettuce, and tomato.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of bread and cheese, grilled
Favorite Chicken Cashew
Chicken Cashew salad on honeywheat bread with provolone, Odie's sauce, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, and pickle
Chicken Cashew Salad
Fresh greens topped with Chicken Cashew, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts, and your choice of dressing.
Veggie Lovers
Avocado and hummus on health nut bread with provolone, Odie's sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and sprouts
Club Special
Ham, turkey, & bacon on white bread with cheddar, Odie's sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato, & pickle
Cookie
Choose from our selection of homemade cookies
Location

44315 Sterling Highway

Soldotna AK

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
