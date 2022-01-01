Go
Toast

HALL | o.d.o

We refuse to definite HALL s it is casual, it is consistent, it is sophisticated. "Grateful day for all" with love.

17 W 20th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Soft-shell Crab Sandwich$13.00
Soft-shell crab and bisque sauce, cabbage, tomato, lettuce - Sauce contains shell-fish
HALL Double Patty Burger$12.00
Beef Patty glazed with  Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese
HALL Spicy Seaweed Salad$10.00
Hijiki Seaweed, Spicy sauce, Egg salad, Boston Lettuce, Beefsteak tomato
Clam Chowder$6.00
HALL Single Burger$7.00
Wagyu Beef patty glazed with Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese
Fried Chicken "Karaage"$10.00
Waygu Burger Combo$12.00
Waygu Burger W/ Salad$12.00
"The original" sushi & karaage box$38.00
[8 pieces of nigiri sushi + Side]
Mackerel,
Prawn,
Salmon,
Salmon roe,
Maguro,
Chu-toro,
2 types of chef's daily selection,
and fried blow fish.
Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich$9.00
Organic chicken with teriyaki sauce, tomato, lettuce
See full menu

Location

17 W 20th St

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Izakaya Nomad

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

1011-towa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GupShup

No reviews yet

Dramatic modern Indian hangout serving craft cocktails and Bombay food in a bi-level uber chic setting.

Benno Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston