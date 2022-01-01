Go
O'Donovan's Irish Pub

Come in and enjoy!

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

700 1st Ave N • $$

Avg 4 (130 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

700 1st Ave N

Minneapolis MN

Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

