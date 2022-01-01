O’Dowd’s Gastrobar

We are open for carryout! Enjoy classics like Fish & Chips, Whiskey Burgers, and Shepherd's Pie!

Kansas City has been good to O’Dowd’s, and we love Kansas City. We first opened our hand-carved double-doors on the Country Club Plaza over 20 years ago. We kept those beautiful doors, but have given the old pub new life. We are modern and chic. We are inviting and entertaining. We are chef-driven and food-focused. We are home to the Country Club Plaza’s only rooftop deck for open air dining and beautiful views of downtown Kansas City.



4742 Pennsylvania Avenue