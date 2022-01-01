O’Dowd’s Gastrobar

Go
We are open for carryout! Enjoy classics like Fish & Chips, Whiskey Burgers, and Shepherd's Pie!
Kansas City has been good to O’Dowd’s, and we love Kansas City. We first opened our hand-carved double-doors on the Country Club Plaza over 20 years ago. We kept those beautiful doors, but have given the old pub new life. We are modern and chic. We are inviting and entertaining. We are chef-driven and food-focused. We are home to the Country Club Plaza’s only rooftop deck for open air dining and beautiful views of downtown Kansas City.

4742 Pennsylvania Avenue

Popular Items

CHICKEN & WAFFLES$13.00
Brown butter waffle, buttermilk fried chicken tenders, roasted jalapeño syrup, whiskey butter.
CHICKEN TENDERS$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken tenders, hand cut fries, and O’Dowd’s BBQ sauce.
TRADITIONAL BEEF SLIDERS$12.00
Three mini Black Angus burgers smashed on our flat griddle with onions and signature seasoning. Served on freshly baked Farm to Market soft rolls with American cheese, ketchup and dill pickles, served with hand cut French fries.
SHEPHERD’S PIE$16.00
Fresh ground beef simmered with vegetables, mushroom demi-glace, mashed potatoes.
FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS$12.00
Three pieces of hand-breaded and fried chicken served on freshly baked F2M soft rolls with tomato, bacon, pickle, and our tangy chipotle ranch, served with hand cut French fries.
NACHOS (V)$11.00
A giant pile of locally produced Perez corn tortilla chips topped with mixed cheeses, cheese fondue, vegetarian black beans, Pico de Gallo, and lime crema. Topped with green onions and served with house-made charred tomato salsa.
Indulge by adding spicy marinated Tinga Chicken +$3
WHISKEY BURGER$15.00
Black Angus beef, cheddar cheese, caramelized shallots and whiskey glaze on a freshly baked Farm to Market bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our hand-cut french fries
SHRIMP WONTONS$13.00
Our spin on the Crab Rangoon. Creamy wonton filling and shrimp wrapped up and fried to a golden brown. Served with a spicy Thai chili sauce.
FISH & CHIPS$17.00
Golden beer battered fish, hand cut fries & Southern coleslaw
REUBEN$15.00
House-cured corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, rye, Swiss cheese.
4742 Pennsylvania Avenue

Kansas City MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
