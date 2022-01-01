Go
Odyssey Gastropub

Come in and enjoy!

311 N Tejon • $$

Avg 4.5 (1146 reviews)

Popular Items

Macaroni & Cheese$13.95
cavatappi pasta in a swiss and cheddar cheese sauce with
sauteed mushrooms, arugula, and tomatoes VT
Fried Pickles$9.95
cornmeal dusted dill pickles with ranch. sub vegan ranch for no charge
Crispy Brussels$10.95
crispy fried brussels sprouts with lemon balsamic
reduction and shaved parmesan VT/GF
Mahi Mahi Tacos$13.95
chili lime mahi mahi and lime slaw topped with fresh
pineapple salsa in corn tortillas with choice of side GF
Bowl of Pork Green Chili$7.00
colorado springs' most underrated green chili, served with corn tortilla chips GF
Odyssey Burger$14.95
cheddar cheese, bacon, pork green chili, and an egg
Pioneer Burger$14.95
provolone, pepper bacon, crispy sambal onions, house
burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle
Tejon St. Reuben$14.45
tender, thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, horseradish
mustard, russian dressing, swiss on marble rye
Fish & Chips$13.95
mahi mahi fried in 5 spice beer batter with sweet chili
tartar sauce and lime slaw
Street Corn$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

311 N Tejon

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
