Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Sayville
  • /
  • Off the Block Kitchen and Meats - 501 Montauk highway
A map showing the location of Off the Block Kitchen and Meats - 501 Montauk highwayView gallery

Off the Block Kitchen and Meats - 501 Montauk highway

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

501 Montauk highway

Sayville, NY 11782

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

501 Montauk highway, Sayville NY 11782

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pizzeria of Bayport
orange star4.8 • 524
606 Montauk hwy Bayport, NY 11705
View restaurantnext
TOA Asian Fusion - Sayville - 239 N Main St
orange starNo Reviews
239 N Main St Sayville, NY 11782
View restaurantnext
Sayville Bait & Tackle - 220 N MAIN STREET
orange starNo Reviews
220 N MAIN STREET SAYVILLE, NY 11782
View restaurantnext
The Greenery -
orange starNo Reviews
289 Railroad avenue Sayville, NY 11782
View restaurantnext
The Shed Restaurant - West Sayville, NY - West Sayville, NY - 21 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
21 Main St. NY West Sayville, NY 11796
View restaurantnext
Cafe Joelle - Sayville - Cafe Joelle - 25 Main LLC
orange starNo Reviews
25 Main Street Sayville, NY 11782
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sayville

Sayville Athletic Club
orange star4.4 • 41
209 Railroad Ave Sayville, NY 11782
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Sayville

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

No reviews yet

Selden

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Off the Block Kitchen and Meats - 501 Montauk highway

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston