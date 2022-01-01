Go
Off the hog

Off the hog serves good old-fashioned traditionally smoked meats. We smoke using a variety of hardwood and coals. We are available for private parties and catering, let us do the cooking for you so you can enjoy the event you are hosting.

204 Braxtonwood Drive

BBQ Sandwich$10.99
Mac & Cheese$6.99
French Fries$5.99
Brisket Sandwich$17.99
Chicken Tender Sandwich$12.99
Sweet Potatoes Waffles$6.99
Chicken Tender Plate$14.99
Pork Plate$13.99
Brisket/Ribs Plate$25.99
Hushpuppies$4.99
Location

Angier NC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
