Off the hog
Off the hog serves good old-fashioned traditionally smoked meats. We smoke using a variety of hardwood and coals. We are available for private parties and catering, let us do the cooking for you so you can enjoy the event you are hosting.
204 Braxtonwood Drive
Popular Items
Location
204 Braxtonwood Drive
Angier NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Napper Tandy's Public House & Restaurant Garner
Come in and enjoy!
Two Cousins Pizza
Authentic Italian Fare in a Casual Setting
Eggs Up Grill
Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.
Mason Jar Tavern
Whether you find yourself at our table after a hard day at work, a more than usually difficult day with the kids, or simply looking for a place to grab a bite, we hope you find our restaurant welcoming and exciting. We hope you will come to know that at TMJT, “… Your jar is always full.” We hope the brewery taproom and our beer will be an extension of that experience. Whether you enjoy Mason Jar Lager Co beer at your home with friends, your favorite local bar, or at a social event, we hope you experience “a taste of southern hospitality.”