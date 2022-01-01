Go
Off The Hook was founded with a simple idea in mind: to share with you our love for Cajun foods and culture in a timely manner. The goal of our owners is to promote family recipes, for bold, authentic flavors representative of the region, combining the essence of Cajun cooking with the speedy convenience of a quick-service restaurant.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

437 N. Airline Hwy • $

Avg 4.2 (22 reviews)

Popular Items

BON TEMPS BURGER COMBO$12.98
Gulf Shrimp Platter$10.99
Catfish & Shrimp Platter$14.99
HUSH PUPPIES (6)$1.99
FRIES$1.99
8" GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY COMBO$13.98
Southern Catfish Platter$10.99
8" GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY$10.99
ONION RINGS$4.99
SHRIMP WRAP$8.49
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

437 N. Airline Hwy

Gonzales LA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
