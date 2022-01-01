Off The Hook
Off The Hook was founded with a simple idea in mind: to share with you our love for Cajun foods and culture in a timely manner. The goal of our owners is to promote family recipes, for bold, authentic flavors representative of the region, combining the essence of Cajun cooking with the speedy convenience of a quick-service restaurant.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
1236 ST CHARLES ST • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1236 ST CHARLES ST
Houma LA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Griffin’s Poboy & Grille - Houma
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Plantation Inn - Cane Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Spigots Brewpub
Come in and enjoy!