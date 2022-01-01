Go
Off The Hook was founded with a simple idea in mind: to share with you our love for Cajun foods and culture in a timely manner. The goal of our owners is to promote family recipes, for bold, authentic flavors representative of the region, combining the essence of Cajun cooking with the speedy convenience of a quick-service restaurant.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1236 ST CHARLES ST • $

Avg 4.4 (826 reviews)

Popular Items

6" ROAST BEEF PO'BOY COMBO$11.98
SEAFOOD GUMBO - BOWL$8.49
Chicken Tender Platter$8.49
6" CATFISH PO'BOY COMBO$11.98
SEAFOOD GUMBO - CUP COMBO$8.48
6" GULF SHRIMP PO' BOY$8.99
SEAFOOD GUMBO - BOWL COMBO$11.48
1/2 SIZE BREAD PUDDING$2.99
6" CATFISH PO'BOY$8.99
CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - CUP COMBO$7.98
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1236 ST CHARLES ST

Houma LA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
