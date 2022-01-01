Go
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

If you are looking for quality food, Off the Hook is a must eat ! We offer a large seafood menu, a raw bar featuring the freshest of oysters, shrimp and clams and prime cut meats for the land lovers. Don't miss out on the delicious fare offered at Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shrimp Basket$15.00
Crispy Fried Shrimp, Served with Garlic Fries, 2 Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw Garnish.
Award Winning Crab Dip$14.00
Our Famous Crab Dip Served with Old Bay Seasoned Tortilla Chips
14oz Hand Cut Ribeye$34.00
Garnished with Maître De Butter
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Our Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Broiled or Pan Fried Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
She Crab Soup$7.00
With Lump Crab Meat and Sweet Sherry
Fish N Chips Basket$15.00
8 oz Fried Cod Filet
OTH Lump Crab Cakes$32.00
(2) Seared Lump Crab Cakes, Served with Roasted Potatoes, Green Beans, and Remoulade.
Pan Seared Fish$24.00
Choice of Mahi or Salmon
Fried Shrimp Entrée$24.00
(9) Large Shrimp Battered and Fried in Our Signature Batter, Served with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans.
Seaside Platter$36.00
(3) Large Shrimp, (2) Scallops, (3) Oysters, a Mahi Mahi Filet and a Crab Cake Served with Roasted Potatoes and Vegetable of the Day. Fried or Broiled. No Substitutions Please.
See full menu

Location

2000 Colley Avenue

Norfolk VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

