Off The Hook Seafood

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

2222 Rayford Rd Suite 105 • $$

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Fry Basket$16.95
Nashville Fried Fish Sandwich$16.95
Fried Cod Filet, Dipped in our House spice blend, Served on a Buttery brioche bun with Tangy Coleslaw, Pickles, and Goat Cheese Ranch
Crab Mac 'n' Cheese$9.95
Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
8 inch Gambino French Bread, cornmeal crusted shrimp, topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Remoulade
Fish Fry Basket$12.00
Fried Calamari$10.95
Calamari Fried til Golden brown, with a sweet and sweet and tangy Tomato Chipotle Dipping sauce
Brownie A la Mode$8.95
Seared Redfish with Bacon Jam$18.95
Spice baked Gulf Redfish with bourbon bacon jam
Prince Beef Burger$15.99
8oz 100% grass fed Black Angus Beef Patty, white Cheddar, Lettuce, onions & tomatoes, on a Pretzel Bun
Combo Fry Basket$20.00
A combo with your choice of Fried Catfish, Shrimp and/or Oysters. Served with fries and slaw
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2222 Rayford Rd Suite 105

Spring TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
