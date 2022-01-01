Go
Off The Hook

Off The Hook was founded with a simple idea in mind: to share with you our love for Cajun foods and culture in a timely manner. The goal of our owners is to promote family recipes, for bold, authentic flavors representative of the region, combining the essence of Cajun cooking with the speedy convenience of a quick-service restaurant.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

604 N Canal Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)

Popular Items

Gulf Shrimp Platter$10.99
Catfish & Shrimp Platter$14.99
Southern Catfish Platter$10.99
FRIED GREEN BEANS$5.99
FRIES$1.99
SHRIMP WRAP$8.49
8" GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY$10.99
ONION RINGS$4.99
BON TEMPS BURGER COMBO$12.98
8" GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY COMBO$13.98
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

604 N Canal Blvd

Thibodaux LA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
