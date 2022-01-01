Go
Off The Rails Worcester

Come in and enjoy!

90 Commercial St

Popular Items

Hush Puppies$8.00
served with molasses, Cajun ketchup, house ranch
Seafood 'po boy$18.00
Chicken Fried Tenders$11.00
cheddar, house ranch, bacon, scallions
Crispy Skin Salmon$25.00
seared Faroe Island salmon, country green beans, spicy sweet cider honey sauce
Cornbread APP$7.00
buttermilk corn bread, seasonal house made preserves, whipped butter
Fried Pickle Chips$8.00
corn meal crusted, served with old bay mayo
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese$21.50
cheddar mac, topped with pulled pork, house bbq, scallions
BBQ Beans$5.00
Side Mac & Cheese$5.00
Chicken Sandwich$14.50
buttermilk herb fried chicken tenders, house hot sauce, honey, pickles, white bread (available regular or Nashville)
Location

90 Commercial St

Worcester MA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Niche Hospitality Group

Food, drink, and above all, enlightened hospitality.

Crust Bakeshop

Made with love.

deadhorse hill

Deadhorse Hill is a seasonal american restaurant located on main street in downtown Worcester. A restaurant inspired by the New England landscape. We rely on the hard working farmers throughout the northeast and the fishermen along the coast to provide the best possible food at the table.
In the evening the dining room offers an à la carte and chefs tasting menu that speaks of the season, varying based on the availability of ingredients.

MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA

Open Daily for Curbside Pickup and Delivery from 4pm-8pm

