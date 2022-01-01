Off the Square

Go
Pancetta Chicken Marsala$22.00
breaded chicken with pancetta marsala cream sauce, roasted fingerlings and chef's vegetables
Korean Meatballs with Steamed Buns$13.00
house made steamed buns with Korean meatballs, asian slaw and glaze
Peanut Butter Pie$8.00
Hand Cut Fries$4.00
Fried Green Tomato BLT$10.00
local fried green tomato, applewood smoked bacon and romaine with herb aioli on sourdough
Blackened Chicken Alfredo$20.00
blackened chicken, bow tie pasta with decadent parmesan alfredo sauce and a parmesan crisp
Wagyu Burger$21.00
8 oz wagyu burger with bibb lettuce, tomato, bacon, gruyere cheese and truffle aioli
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
shredded chicken with onions, apples, celery on a buttery toasted croissant
Pistachio Encrusted Salmon$24.00
pistachio encrusted salmon with apricot glazer, wild rice pilaf and chef's vegetables
Black Bean Burger$12.00
house made blend of black beans, jalapenos, zucchini and squash with lettuce, tomato, onion and spicy mayo
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

114 South 2nd Street

Albemarle NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
