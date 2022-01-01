Go
1170 Auahi St • $$

Avg 4.5 (530 reviews)

Popular Items

Off The Wall Vegetarian Burger$17.00
Beyond meat patty, brioche bun, lettuce, mustard, avocado, caramelized onions, tomato, with a side of our papas and ketchup.
Papas Bravas$14.00
Our thick cut papas bravas served with a side of bravas sauce and ketchup.
Shrimp Burger$20.00
House made shrimp patty/roasted bell pepper/bubu arare/makaha mountain Micro/Arugula
Beer Braised Short Ribs$22.00
Served with an almond mole, coriander potato puree and a cilantro, green onion, carrot yuzu salad.
Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Keiki Nuggets with a side of papas and ketchup!
Chimichurri Wings$17.00
Jumbo chicken wings/House Chimichurri/Makaha Mountain Cilantro
Charcuterie Board$21.00
brie, blue cheese, smoked gouda, and herb crusted goat cheese, prosciutto, genoa salami with French baguette bread, walnuts, olives, grapes & house-made apricot jam.
Beef Empanadas$15.00
Ground Ribeye/Spanish spices/olives/potatoes/Argentinian Chimichurri
Quinoa Salad$16.00
Quinoa with mixed greens, tomato, avocado, goat cheese, candied walnuts, and a refreshing cilantro lime dressing
Off The Wall Burger$21.00
Pineapple BBQ bacon/fresh mozzarella/lettuce and tomato/House secret seasoning.
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1170 Auahi St

Honolulu HI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
